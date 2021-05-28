Memorial Day weekend shouldn’t be too scorching this year, but residents can still head to the Frank D. “Poncho” Roberts Aquatic Center to cool off.
The city-owned pool will open at 10 a.m. May 29. The admissions fee is $4 for children over the age of 12 and $2.50 for those between the ages of three and 11. Season passes are also available.
The aquatic center will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday’s and from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and Sunday. The pool is closed on Mondays for routine maintenance checks and staff training.
The splash pad will also be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through September.
