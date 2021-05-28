City hosting 'Flick and Float' at pool on Friday
Memorial Day weekend shouldn’t be too scorching this year, but residents can still head to the Frank D. “Poncho” Roberts Aquatic Center to cool off.

The city-owned pool will open at 10 a.m. May 29. The admissions fee is $4 for children over the age of 12 and $2.50 for those between the ages of three and 11. Season passes are also available.

The aquatic center will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday’s and from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and Sunday. The pool is closed on Mondays for routine maintenance checks and staff training.

The splash pad will also be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through September. 

