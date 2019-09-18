Huntsville’s budget will grow despite the council cutting the property tax rate by nearly 3 cents.
The council Tuesday approved a budget that drops the city’s tax rate from 34.22 to 31.48 cents per $100 valuation, but most Huntsville owners will still see an increase in their property tax bill as appraisals climb. The home valued at $200,000 with a homestead exemption would pay $629.60 in city property taxes.
The rate is a 1 cent increase over the effective rate.
“I will not vote for a budget with a tax rate increase, when we have $1.26 million of extra money going into the general fund,” said councilmember Ronald Allen, who was the lone member to vote against the budget and taxing measures. “No matter how low this rate is, this city should be figuring out ways to not have a tax increase.”
The $74.25 million proposed budget is about a $6 million increase from last year. Making up the general fund budget includes an estimated $5.18 million in property taxes, $8.8 million in sales taxes, $5.5 million in intra-governmental fees and nearly $2 million in utility franchise fees.
“One thing we need to look at it is that our city is growing,” councilmember Tish Humphrey said in response. “This city honestly has done an amazing job to maintain cost and looking outside of the way we have always done it.”
According to city manager Aron Kulhavy, the 1 cent tax increase over the effective rate will be used to fund an additional police officer and at least one additional firefighter.
However, Allen questioned why that job additions were not funded out of unallocated reserves.
“I learned early on that you don’t fund continuing expenses with money out of reserves, because you may not have that reserve down the line,” councilmember Joe Rodriquez said. “It’s true that we have a large reserve, but we also have a lot of proposition work ongoing and upcoming.”
Also approved by councilmembers includes:
• a request to award a $298,135 contract to Doughtie Construction for a rehabilitation project of the Brook Hollow Lift Station.
• a request for a rental agreement with Aqua-Zyme Disposal Services for sludge dewatering containers at the AJ Brown Wastewater Treatment Plant.
• an ordinance to amend Chapter 12 of the building regulations code to adhere to new state legislation.
Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. inside the council chambers at Huntsville City Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.