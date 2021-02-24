It is a long-running discussion in Huntsville, especially for the parents of the town’s youngest residents: How should Huntsville make its streets safer places to walk and bike?
City officials announced Tuesday that they are applying for TxDOT’s “Safe Route to School Grant,” which could fund the construction of up to three new sidewalks across the community.
The total sidewalk distance amounts to nearly two miles. It would cost nearly $3.5 million, but would be 100% reimbursed by the state through the grant.
“The funding will support anything that is for non-motorized transportation,” city manager Aron Kulhavy said. “Previously awarded grants range from $500,000 to nearly $2 million, so we had to keep that in mind when we were putting the projects together.”
The three projects includes:
• an 8-12 foot shared-use path on MLK Blvd. from Oakwood Cemetery to Essex Blvd. The project has an estimated cost of $1.3 million.
• bicycle lanes and sidewalks on 7th Street from Hwy. 75 North to Mance Park Middle School, with an estimated cost of $600,000.
• bicycle lanes and sidewalk improvements on University Avenue from Sam Houston State University to 11th Street. This project is expected to cost approximately $1.6 million.
A separate proposal for a shared-use path on Sycamore Avenue from Sam Houston Avenue to Bowers Blvd. was voted down by council.
“We don’t know how many of these, if any, of these projects will be approved by TxDOT,” Kulhavy noted. “It would be a blessing if we can get one or two.”
COUNCIL VOTES DOWN VACATION BUY-BACK CHANGE
A proposed change to the city of Huntsville’s vacation buy-back program was swiftly voted down by a 5-3 vote Tuesday night.
For nearly a month, Councilman Blake Irving (Ward 3) has asked the city to amend its vacation buy-back program, which he says punishes employees who don’t take enough time off. Current policy requires staff to use 80 hours of vacation time in order to sell back up to 40 hours.
Irving requested that the city drop the requirement to a 40 hour requirement.
“Most communities we surveyed don’t even have a vacation buy-back policy,” said Kulhavy, noting that 30% of eligible employees took part in the program last year.
The city manager estimated that a change in the policy would add approximately $25,000 in expenses.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville City Council is set for March 2.
