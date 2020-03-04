Huntsville airport plans for anticipated growth with master plan update

After more than a year of debate, Huntsville city officials may be asking the Federal Aviation Administration to extend the runway at Bruce Brothers Huntsville Regional Airport — a move officials say is necessary to keep the airport competitive with nearby operations.
As airport usage has continued to trend upward in recent years, the city is working to update its airport master plan, originally approved by the FAA in 2002. The updated plan will take into account the increasing economic impact the airport has had on the city as well as the uptick in the number of flights in the past two years.
A runway extension is likely to be a major recommendation to come from the master plan update, which is expected to be presented to the city council in later this month, according to city manager Aron Kulhavy.
“We forecasted for a 20-year planning period. Some of the proposed improvements will have to come from the city, but many will be eligible for the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program, which can pay for up to 90% of a project,” said Sadie Robb with Lochner, the engineering firm commissioned to complete the airport’s master plan.
During a city council workshop on Tuesday, Robb presented alternatives for the runway location as well as alternatives for new hangars.
The airport’s existing runway is 5,005 feet, with officials proposing an extension to at least 5,500 feet, which will allow for more landings, especially during extreme weather.
However, some city council members wondered if that was enough.
“I think our forecasting is cutting Huntsville very short,” councilmember Paul Davidhizar said as he proposed constructing a new runway on the airport’s land. “I don’t think that we should be spending all of this money on a runway that isn’t going to help us out at all in the scheme of things. If we build a new runway at an angle then we can expand it to 7,000 feet.”
To just throw money at something that is just going to spruce up what we have now is not looking into the future,” councilmember Russell Humphrey added. “I’m not knocking what we have now, but this could be the difference between having an airport just to have it and having an airport that brings in real revenue.”
The initial plan for a 500 foot extension of the runway with additional hangars has a price tag of about $40.9 million, of which an estimated $7.6 million will have to come from the city.
The full airport master plan is expected to be presented to the Huntsville City Council at its next meeting on March 17.
