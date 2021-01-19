Police say that they have arrested a man in connection with an assault and organized criminal activity on Oak Drive in Huntsville.
The Huntsville Police Department said that 26-year-old Devin Apejua of Spring was arrested and charged from an incident over the weekend that left a local man with multiple bruises and abrasions.
According to police records, officers were dispatched to the residence in western Huntsville at 11:15 p.m. Sunday night. Police say that a female suspect lured the male victim into her car. The victim was then pulled out of the car by two Black males and a Hispanic male, who they say kicked and punched the victim in the face, body, hands and legs.
“It appears that the victim had a relationship with the female. She lured him to the address where he was assaulted and told to quit contacting her,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said.
Apejua was arrested and released on a $45,000 bond Monday evening. The investigation is still ongoing.
