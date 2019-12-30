Two suspects are behind bars after a Huntsville police K-9 detected marijuana, LSD and methamphetamine in a vehicle Friday afternoon.
Police were on patrol in the 800 block of Interstate 45 around 3:30 p.m., when a red Chevrolet Camero was seen speeding. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, when Kyon, the HPD K-9, alerted on the presence of drugs.
Officers asked the driver and passenger – identified as Tanner Hettig, 20, of Sugarland and Cameron Welhoelter, 18, of Houston – to search the vehicle. During the search, officers discovered several grams of marijuana, LSD and half of a gram of methamphetamine.
“This was great work by our officers and especially our K-9,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “It is always a victory to get drugs off the street.”
Hettig was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. He was taken to the Walker County Jail on $4,000 in bonds, but has since bailed out.
Welhoelter was arrested and charged with a single count of possession of a controlled substance. He was also bonded out.
