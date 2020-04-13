Everybody is doing their part to limit the spread of COVID-19, but there are many actions we unknowingly take each day that may contribute to transmission of the virus.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, COVID-19 can live on surfaces anywhere from several hours to several days. There are many factors which contribute to the virus’ viability on different surfaces, but there are things we can all do to prevent its life.
CDC data indicates that the virus can spread up to six feet through respiratory droplets in the air, which is why the public has been warned to remain six feet apart when in public while social distancing. Asymptomatic people have been shown to be one of the most likely vectors to spread the virus to others. Additionally, data shows that transmission of the virus is much more likely to take place from exposure to respiratory droplets than so-called fomites on surfaces.
Studies have not been able to confirm exactly how long the virus can live in rooms occupied by someone confirmed to have the virus, but several factors can contribute to its life. Among these factors are the size of the room, the ventilation and the amount of time the infected person has been in the room. Following recovery, it is crucial to properly disinfect the entire room and all items inside.
People around the world are becoming more conscious of the actions we take each day which can potentially spread diseases, including touching our faces, nose, mouth and eyes. However, there are also surfaces that we think little about which contribute to virus spread. Among these surfaces are tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets, sinks and electronics. In fact, electronics including phones, tablets, touch screens, remote controls and keyboards are some of the most overlooked and least cleaned products around. Studies show that our mobile phones are often dirtier than kitchen sinks and toilets.
According to the CDC, the most crucial way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to regularly wash your hands, specifically after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing, using the restroom, before eating or preparing food, after making contact with pets and assisting others.
Additionally, cleaning with alcohol based wipes or sprays is effective in killing the virus, but it is important to wear gloves when doing this. It is also recommended that the public uses gloves when doing laundry. Bleach solutions can also be easily made to disinfect surfaces and floors.
We can all continue doing our part to flatten the curve and defeat COVID-19 by practicing social distancing, wearing face masks, wearing gloves, washing our hands and disinfecting surfaces around us.
