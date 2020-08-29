How does teacher pay stack up?

It’s often said that the quality of an education is dependent upon the teachers providing it.
The school teachers of Southeast Texas recently began the strangest year of their careers, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The paychecks they’ll receive for this challenging duty will vary by seniority, as you would expect, but also by geography.
A recent ranking from business.org shows that Texas is behind the ball when it comes to teachers salaries, ranking the state No. 39 with an average salary of $54,155. That's 13.7 percent less than the average salary for all other occupations in the state.
The discrepancies in teacher salaries are even more alarming from district to district, with schools in the region racing to attract quality educators. Some are frontloaded with school districts offering $50,000 for a starting teacher salary, while some offer more for experienced educators.
The long-competitive market had cooled in recent years after deep state funding cuts in 2011. But as the overall economy improves and health care costs rise, school districts are facing increased pressure to up the ante.
Over the past decade Huntsville ISD and New Waverly ISD have been doing just that. Each slowly adjusting its salary schedules to not only attract first-year teachers, but also retain experienced educators.
Over the past few years Huntsville has adjusted its schedule to attract educators with different levels of experience. With a first-year teacher base salary of $44,600 the district sits near the midway point within the region.
According to the district’s superintendent, the main focus now is in teacher retention.
“When I got here we restructured our hiring schedule to focus on the middle,” HISD Superintendent Scott Sheppard said. “The prior administration focused on first-year teachers, but what they found out over time is that teachers would work here for a few years and then leave to make more money elsewhere.
“Our mission is to bring those quality educators back, and that is what’s happening. We’ve hired more experienced teachers over the past few years then first-year teachers and our turnover rate has drastically reduced.”
But the starting salary can vary even within a county.
In New Waverly, first-year teachers are offered a base salary of $35,421 — one of the lowest in the region. But, with a schedule based on seniority, the district remains competitive with neighboring districts when teachers reach the midway point of their careers.
“There has been a major shift with some districts, who have decided to front-load everyone. … They start out everyone at $10,000 more than where we start, but their step raises are minimal,” New Waverly ISD Superintendent Dr. Darol Hail said.
The school district in southern Walker County has faced major uphill battles in recent years, with neighboring districts offering some of the highest starting wages in the area. Teachers in Willis and Montgomery each start their careers over the $50,000 threshold.
“For the longest time New Waverly was successful because people stayed here for the long haul. But with the disparities growing larger and larger by the year, it’s becoming increasingly more difficult to remain competitive in a rural school district,” Hail added.
So what can be done?
Huntsville is highly dependent upon its maintenance and operations funds to upkeep aging infrastructure, while New Waverly is left with limited commercial infrastructure in its tax base.
A small step forward could be with the Texas Incentive Allotment bill, which rewards experienced educators based on merit. Under the program, master-ranked teachers can generate an additional $12,000 to $32,000 in revenue for their districts – 90 percent of which must be paid into teacher salaries. Exemplary teachers carry an additional $6,000 to $18,000, and recognized teachers $3,000 to $9,000, according to authorities.
Unfortunately, Huntsville and New Waverly were both left off the initial implementation cohort.
However, both Hail and Sheppard are skeptical if this is the answer to bring experienced educators to rural districts.
“You have to have something to help balance that gap,” Hail said. “When the funding base is so wide from district to district, things like teacher competition becomes a problem. You don’t want to just necessarily throw money at the problem, bu thte bigger the gaps are the harder it will be to fix.”
Comparing salary schedules
School district Starting Pay 15 year hire
Huntsville $44,600 $52,750
New Waverly $35,451 $52,764
Willis $52,000 $60,950
Conroe $47,545 $57,970
Montgomery $51,000 $57,643
Anderson-Shiro $42,850 $52,000
Livingston $50,000 $58,424
Madisonville $46,700 $54,521
Trinity $42,900 $54,385
Navasota $43,632 $50,872
