The news about the coronavirus in China grows more urgent daily. The number of related deaths is now greater than 1,300, while tens of thousands of people have been infected — most of them in China.
On Thursday, the 15th case of the virus was reported in the U.S., after an evacuee from China was placed in quarantine after arriving at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio.
People returning to the U.S. from China are quarantined for 14 days. While it can be frightening to think about the threat, public health officials in the U.S. constantly remind people that the risk of the disease here is low. That includes Dr. Natalie Baker, an expert in security studies at Sam Houston State University.
“If you read the news reports, they present only the number of people infected worldwide, but they don't provide the fatality rate. Early estimates show it being extremely low,” Baker said. “Compare that to the flu, which has seen over 22 million people infected with 12,000 deaths in the U.S. this year.
All but two of the fatalities for the coronavirus occurred in China, where the virus emerged. That country has reported the lion’s share of cases.
The 15 Americans identified so far with the disease had recently been in China or had close contact with someone who became infected in China. In addition, public health officials report that many of the U.S. cases have been relatively mild infections.
“The coronavirus is much less of a threat than the common flu,” Baker added. The national media is blowing the virus out of proportion, because it’s something new, it’s something from China and it’s scarier than the flu, which we deal with every year.”
The rapid spread of the coronavirus suggests that xit is transmitted person-to-person, much like influenza. This happens when an infected person coughs out moist droplets containing the virus and another person breathes them in.
Because the moist droplets fall to the ground within 3 to 6 feet, patients are most likely to infect people with whom they are in close contact. These droplets can also land on surfaces, such as door handles, and infect other people who touch the contaminated surface, then touch their mouth or eyes.
Baker notes that the best way to prevent the spread of viruses like the Coronavirus is by sanitizing and washing your hands and getting your flu shot.
“This disease is minor. Yes, it could have an outbreak, but it is unlikely to become the worldwide epidemic that it is made out to be,” she added. “Viruses like this don’t have high mortality rates, because the goal for the virus is not to kill its host, but to reproduce and spread.”
