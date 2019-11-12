With the announcement of the new iteration of the XFL and the naming of the Houston team, the “Roughnecks”, timing could not be better for the eighth annual “The Mind of a Sports Executive Series” event at Sam Houston State University. This year, Brian Michael Cooper, president of the Houston Roughnecks and Jennifer Germer, director of Marketing and Community Relations for the franchise are the featured guest speakers. Produced by the Department of Kinesiology’s Sport Management program, the event is set for 7 p.m. on Nov. 18 at the SHSU - The Woodlands Center, Room 110.
Prior to being named president of the Roughnecks, Cooper was a law partner in the Houston and Denver offices of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP and a member of the firm’s entertainment, media and sports practice. He has over 20 years of experience as a sports attorney, agent and advisor, and is a four-time Super Lawyers Texas Rising Star.
“The sports industry has experienced a significant change in the methods used to secure and analyze industry data,” Cooper said. “Enhanced analytics have helped better identify, define, and advance contractual and administrative relationships between league, team, agent, advisor and athlete.”
A graduate of Cornell University, Harvard Kennedy School, and Columbia Law School, Cooper has served on the boards of Texas Accountants and Lawyers for the Arts and Interfaith Ministries of Greater Houston. He is also a runner, completing five New York City marathons and two Houston Aramco half marathons. Cooper lives in The Woodlands, Texas with his wife, Jacqueline and their daughter.
Germer oversees the Roughnecks’ integrated marketing functions, brand marketing, fan engagement, activations and community initiatives. Prior to her current role, she served as the chief operating officer for RMH Marketing & Media. She previously served as the Houston Astros vice president of Marketing and senior director of Marketing.
“Building strong brand awareness and loyalty is vital to our business,” Germer said. “The Houston Roughnecks are dedicated to being indispensable to the community and we do this through grassroots marketing and community relations.”
While working for the Astros, she developed and executed the award-winning Play Green campaign that focused on creating a positive environmental platform at Minute Maid Park and throughout Texas. The campaign received the Mayor’s Outstanding Proud Partner Award in 2008 and 2010. Germer graduated from Arizona State University in Exercise Science. She enjoys spending time with her family and lives in Katy, Texas with her husband, Jonathan, and their children.
Although the night focuses on sports executives, students from all disciplines are encouraged to attend this free event.
