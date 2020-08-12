Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo awards $1.2 million in achievement scholarships to Texas college students

Today, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials announced that 98 deserving Texas college students will receive $1.2 million in additional educational funds through the Rodeo’s Achievement Scholarship Program. The Achievement Scholarships are awarded to current Rodeo scholars who are working toward an undergraduate degree, have completed four semesters and at least 60 hours of coursework, and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher at a four- year university.
“2020 has been an incredibly challenging year, but these students have continuously shown true dedication to their academic careers,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO. “They have remained strong in the face of adversity and it is an honor to award these outstanding Rodeo scholars with this year’s Achievement Scholarships.”
Each of these students will receive an additional $4,000 scholarship for each eligible semester. These Achievement Scholarships are given in conjunction with the initial Rodeo scholarship for a maximum combined total of up to $36,000 in educational funding. Of these 98 scholars, nearly 10% are the first in their families to graduate high school, and 28% are the first to attend college. These scholarship recipients attend 15 different Texas colleges and universities, and the top six schools represented are: The University of Texas at Austin, Texas A&M University, Texas Tech University, University of Houston, Sam Houston State University and Texas State University. These students also represent a wide range of chosen majors. The top seven majors are animal science, biology, agricultural economics, biochemistry, agricultural communications, engineering and nursing.
The Achievement Scholarships represent a share of the Rodeo’s annual commitment to Texas youth and education. In 2020, more than $27 million has been committed to scholarships, junior show exhibitors, educational program grants and graduate assistantships. Since 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $500 million to the youth of Texas and education. Additional information about the Rodeo’s educational commitments can be found here: rodeohouston.com/Educational-Support/Commitment.
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $500 million to youth of Texas and education. The 2021 Rodeo is scheduled for March 2 – March 21.
