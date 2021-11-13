HUNTSVILLE — New home construction has hit an all-time high in Huntsville.
With a growing population base that shattered estimates in the 2020 Census, the city of over 45,000 people is in the midst of a housing boom.It’s a boom that has seen the amount of annual new home permits quadruple since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.
With over 200 single-family home permits already being issued in 2021 — up from 46 in 2019 — city leaders say that more people than ever are leaving the big cities and making cities like Huntsville their new home.
“It’s something that we’ve never seen before in Huntsville,” city manager Aron Kulhavy said. “We’ve been seeing a boom in new housing developments over the last few years, and now those houses are starting to be built.”
The flock of individuals moving to Huntsville has already been recognized in Census numbers, with the city’s count up 8.4% over the 2019 estimate. However, with most of the inner part of the city already built out, developers have been swooping up acres of undeveloped property.
Kevin Byal, the city’s director of development services, said that most of the single-family home permits being issued are for three newly constructed subdivisions — Rockbridge, a 251 lot development, Hunters Creek, a 355 lot development and the 98 lot Crown Point.
Crown Point, along with another developer are also seeking to establish a master planned community, which will bring over 1,000 new lots in both the northern and southern portions of the city. Residents in master planned communities often see increased amenities with a decreased purchase price. However, they often become part of a municipal utility district that can levy an additional property tax.
“We're seeing more and more developers kick the tires on that,” Kulhavy said. “It is a reimbursement for the cost of the development, and a good way for developers to make money.”
MAINTAINING INFRASTRUCTURE
Handling new growth has been a constant talking point amongst city leaders.
In 2016, Huntsville voters approved the issuance of over $70 million in debt that allowed city leaders to upgrade vulnerable parts within the city’s water and sewer system. However, millions of dollars in infrastructure improvements remain for the historic city.
Kulhavy noted that a $20 million trunk main at the AJ Brown Wastewater Plant is at capacity. The plant that was built in the early 1980’s serves the bulk of Huntsville including Sam Houston State University, several TDCJ facilities and most of the residential areas inner-city residential areas. He also noted that multiple water lift stations are at or near capacity.
“It is up to developers to fund any line extensions, and the city has historically been willing to partner with developers for off-site improvements that help fix some of the chokepoints in infrastructure that we have around the town,” Kulhavy said.
“As the city continues to spread out it will take more time and more resources just to maintain everything. It’s cheaper for developers when they can buy land by the acre instead of the foot, so most of them are buying up land on the outskirts of the city.”
COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT NEARS
With residential housing in a boom period, city leaders say that they are starting to see the beginnings of increased commercial developments — some which are replacing traditional residential lots.
“With all of this housing being built, we are just really starting to see retail come along with it,” Kulhavy said. “They are looking at how many houses you have within a certain radius. But the interesting thing is going to be where the next major retail development is going to be built.”
The most visual of new commercial development is from a pair of developers that are seeking to replace rental homes along 11th Street with a commercial car wash and a small shopping center.
“One way or another a lot of that 11th Street area is going to eventually be developed,” Byal said. “If commercial development is built outside of the city limits it is still going to have the same impact, but won't bring in sales tax revenue.”
“We used to do 50 building permits in a year and now it’s 250 per year. Barring some major change, the growth is going to continue to come this way,” Kulhavy added.
