The COVID-19 pandemic has created a nurse staffing crisis that is forcing many U.S. hospitals to pay top dollar to get the help they need to handle the crush of patients this summer.
The problem, health leaders say, is twofold: Nurses are quitting or retiring, exhausted or demoralized by the crisis. And many are leaving for lucrative temporary jobs with traveling-nurse agencies that can pay $5,000 or more a week.
It's gotten to the point where doctors are saying, “Maybe I should quit being a doctor and go be a nurse,” said Dr. Phillip Coule, chief medical officer at Georgia's Augusta University Medical Center, which has on occasion seen 20 to 30 resignations in a week from nurses taking traveling jobs.
“And then we have to pay premium rates to get staff from another state to come to our state,” Coule said.
The average pay for a traveling nurse has soared from roughly $1,000 to $2,000 per week before the pandemic to $3,000 to $5,000 now, said Sophia Morris, a vice president at San Diego-based health care staffing firm Aya Healthcare. She said Aya has 48,000 openings for traveling nurses to fill.
At Huntsville Memorial Hospital, CEO Patrick Shannon recently said that the acute care facility recently received 24 state-supported nurses, which were deployed under orders from Governor Greg Abbott to support hospitals in their fight against COVID-19.
More than 6,000 travel nurses have flooded the state to help with the surge through the program. But on the same day that 19 of them went to work at a hospital in the northern part of the state, 20 other nurses at the same place gave notice that they would be leaving for a traveling contract, said Carrie Kroll, a vice president at the Texas Hospital Association.
“The nurses who haven’t left, who have stayed with their facilities, they are seeing these other people come in now who are making more money. It provides a tense working environment," Kroll said.
The increase of these traveling nurses has forced hospitals like HMH to reach deep into their pockets and utilize provider-relief funds for recruitment and retention. Shannon recently announced that the hospital will provide sign-on bonuses up to $20,000 for experienced registered nurses who make a three-year commitment to stay at the hospital. New graduates can receive up to $12,000 as a sign-on bonus.
Health leaders say nurses are bone-tired and frustrated from being asked to work overtime, from getting screamed at and second-guessed by members of the community, and from dealing with people who chose not to get vaccinated or wear a mask.
“Imagine going to work every day and working the hardest that you have worked and stepping out of work and what you see every day is denied in the public," said Julie Hoff, chief nurse executive at OU Health in Oklahoma. “The death that you see every day is not honored or recognized."
Meanwhile, hospitals are getting squeezed by the revolving door of departures and new hires from traveling agencies.
COVID-19 patients currently make up over half of the total capacity at Huntsville Memorial Hospital. As of Thursday, there were 38 patients being treated for COVID-19 — a massive jump from the seven hospitalizations that were reported on July 31.
The Texas Department of State Health Services estimates that there are 573 active cases of COVID-19 in Walker County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.