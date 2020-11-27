Texas health officials have reported nearly 15,000 new coronavirus infections since Wednesday, in what is a continuing spike. Public health authorities have said that cases could grow even larger following the Thanksgiving holiday.
The seven-day average of new cases in Texas continues to surpass 10,000, having tripled since the beginning of October. Testing is also at record levels. Roughly 11.5% of coronavirus tests yielded positive results on Nov. 26, according to Texas Department of State Health Services data.
The state public health agency says its daily coronavirus statistics are provisional and subject to change.
Meanwhile, the number of Texans hospitalized with COVID-19 has more than doubled since the beginning of October, and Texas has reported more than 21,000 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began.
Hospital administrators in North Texas, West Texas and the Panhandle have expressed concern about climbing numbers of coronavirus hospitalizations. Rural hospital administrators have reported difficulty transferring patients as larger hospitals in Lubbock, Amarillo and other larger cities run short on beds.
More than 8,500 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized on Friday, according to state health officials. That was below Texas’ all-time high for coronavirus hospitalizations, which reached nearly 11,000 in late July. The Houston metropolitan region, which includes Walker County, currently has at least 1,180 patients COVID-19 patients in area hospitals.
Texas Department of State Health Services said that daily COVID-19 counts over the holiday weekend may appear lower, as some local health departments report data more slowly.
