The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Texas has been hovering around 3,000 so far this month — the lowest levels since last June, according to data from the state.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said Tuesday that there were 3,002 people with the coronavirus hospitalized, an increase of 179 patients from Sunday’s count.
Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases in Texas has decreased by 481, a decrease of 12%, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Walker County added 38 additional cases on Tuesday.
State officials reported 54 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday. According to state data, Texas has had 48,273 COVID-19 related deaths so far, the third highest death count in the U.S.
About 24% of the adult population in Walker County has received at least one dose a vaccine for COVID-19, according to the state records. Almost 15% of Walker County residents have completed their vaccination.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.