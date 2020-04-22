Huntsville Memorial Hospital CEO Steve Smith announced Wednesday that they will soon bring rapid in-house COVID-19 testing to the hospital.
Smith told the Walker County Hospital District that the hospital could go one of two ways when it comes to testing, one option will allow for a 45-minute turnaround on a single test and another allows for a 3-4 hour turnaround, but can test up to 20 samples at one time.
The rapid testing, which could start as early as next week, will still follow CDC and Texas Department of State Health Services guidelines for testing.
The announcement comes days after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott loosened rules on elective surgeries. The new order allows for hospitals to reinstate elective surgeries if it doesn’t deplete the hospital capacity or the personal protective equipment needed to cope with COVID-19.
Any surgery or procedure can be performed if the hospital has certified in writing to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, both that it will reserve at least 25% of its hospital capacity for treatment of COVID-19 patients and that it will not request any personal protective equipment from any public source.
“This could take some time before we start performing elective surgeries, but even if it’s a later start, with the rapid testing we will be able to schedule the surgery so a patient will have to get tested before going to the operating room,” Smith said.
According to Smith, 476 people have been tested for COVID-19 at Huntsville Memorial Hospital, with 448 of those tests already being returned. Current testing allows for a 24-48 hour turnaround.
Smith also noted that the availability of test kits remain strong.
“We have been able to test everyone that needed it,” Smith said. “In the beginning we were under tight restrictions on who could be tested, but those regulations have been relaxed.”
—
See more from Wednesday’s meeting of the Walker County Hospital District in a future edition of The Item.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.