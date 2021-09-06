HUNTSVILLE – Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, a scarcity of nurses was an ongoing concern in Texas especially in more rural areas.
However, with yet another virus surge, Huntsville Memorial Hospital is seeking additional government support to help procure the nurses it needs to fight the pandemic.
Hospital officials are expected to ask the Huntsville City Council and the Walker County Commissioners Court for funds from the federally-backed American Rescue Plan Act to pay for eight registered nurses to staff a secondary COVID-19 ICU space that has been designated in the Cath Lab recovery area.
The hospital is currently having to pay outside nursing agencies $145 per hour, which creates a loss of about $8,000 per day in the Intensive Care Unit environment. To fund this, they will be requesting a $728,000 split between the city and county.
As of Sunday, there were 37 reported COVID-19 hospitalizations at Huntsville Memorial Hospital — falling slightly from the 42 hospitalizations that were reported the day prior. COVID patients are taking up nearly half of the hospital’s total census.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there are an estimated 710 active cases of COVID-19 in Walker County. A total of 147 fatalities have been reported due to COVID-19 in the county since the start of the pandemic.
State records show that only 43% of eligible county residents are full vaccinated, while almost 52% are partially vaccinated. Hospital officials say that nearly 95% of COVID-19 admissions are from individuals who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.
