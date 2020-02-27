Hospital sale to close this week

It’s been a long time coming.
Officials with the Walker County Hospital District announced Wednesday evening that they have been giving a closing date to complete the $7.8 million purchase of Huntsville Memorial Hospital. The publicly-funded board responsible for indigent care will assume operations of Huntsville’s lone medical center after purchasing control in a Chapter 11 bankruptcy sale.
“We’ve been preparing today (Wednesday) and hope to close on the sale tomorrow (Thursday),” hospital district chairman Anne Woodard said. “It’s been a long time coming and we are looking forward to getting this part behind us.”
The hospital district will assume operations in a joint-venture with Plano-based health care provider Community Hospital Corporation.
LEGAL FEES OVER BUDGET
Hospital district administrator Ralph Beaty announced to the board that legal fees have already exceeded $260,000, eclipsing the district’s $250,000 budget. Due to the bankruptcy, the district is expected to pay an additional $150,000 in legal fees throughout the remainder of the process.
“We fully anticipated on wrapping up the bankruptcy stuff at the first of the year, and it looks like we will be paying attorneys for at least another month or so,” Beaty said.
THINGS LOOKING UP AT HOSPITAL
Huntsville Memorial CEO Steve Smith stated that visits to the emergency room, as well as deliveries were both up from this time last year. Smith told the hospital district board that ER visits were up 4% and deliveries are up 16%, 31 babies being delivered in January.
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Hospital District is set for March 25.
