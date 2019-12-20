A taxpayer acquisition of Huntsville Memorial Hospital is nearly complete.
On Friday, Judge David R. Jones of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas opened the door for final approval of a near $8.3 million sale of the local acute care facility to the taxpayer-funded Walker County Hospital District. The acquisition will transfer nearly all of the assets owned by the hospital’s current operator, Walker County Hospital Corporation, to the hospital district and its new non-profit Huntsville Community Hospital Inc.
According to officials the ruling positions the district and its management partner — Plano-based Community Hospital Corporation — the ability to take control of HMH on January 14, 2020.
“What is not lost is the impact that this decision has on the community of Huntsville and Walker County,” Judge Jones said prior to his ruling. “It’s not often that you get to do something that you can be proud of. I know the people that live in this area … they don’t make 7 figures and they need basic health care services when things go wrong.”
The hospital’s CEO Steve Smith echoed the sentiments.
“This is an encouraging development for both the hospital and our community – who will have continued access to quality care right here in Walker County for generations to come,” Smith said. HMH looks forward to working with the hospital district and CHC during this time of transition. In the meantime, we remain focused on our number one priority: providing our patients the high-quality, compassionate healthcare they deserve.”
Officials noted in the hearing that without a sale, Huntsville Memorial Hospital would be forced to close by January 31, 2020.
The sale to the Walker County Hospital District and Huntsville Community Hospital Inc. is expected to be finalized Monday in front of Judge Jones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.