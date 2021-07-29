Huntsville Memorial Hospital is starting to see a rise in COVID-19-related admissions.
During Wednesday's meeting of the Walker County Hospital District, interim CEO Patrick Shannon from Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas in Beaumont and Chief Financial Officer Jim Jenkins took questions from the board members concerning topics such as the impact that employing contract nurses has on the budget. To encourage nurses to be full-time staff members, they will be implementing recruiting bonuses for incoming nurses using leftover COVID-19 relief funds.
The duo emphasized the importance of having more nurses on staff as COVID-19 is on the rise in the greater Houston area, resulting in ICU’s and COVID filling quickly.
“ICU’s are getting full again, COVID rooms are getting maxed outs and we are having to move out patients because of bed shortages. It’s not just us, but also the greater-Houston area,” Jenkins said. “We and all the other hospitals are trying to prepare as best as we can for what we expect to be another surge coming.”
The acute care facility has also seen a decline in the use of outpatient diagnostics, due to the rise of clinics with shorter wait times and the patients’ ability to shop around for diagnostic services. Dr. Lane Aiena recommended a reduction in the wait time for diagnostic services by the hospital, then promoting these cheaper, faster services to the public as well as encouraging more community engagement through various communications initiatives.
UPDATES ON ELLA SMITHER AND BANKRUPTCY
WCHD Manager Joe Sapp debriefed the board on the Ella Smither property’s sale progress. The land has been surveyed and found clear of asbestos, allowing the sale process to continue.
In the final moments of the meeting, Anne Woodard explained that three judges in the circuit court of appeals ruled in favor of the hospital, shutting down the creditors committee’s challenge of sale.
“Now the only other lingering thing from the bankruptcy is their objection to the amount we paid to the accounts receivable, so that’s still out there and we’re trying to get that sewed up,” Woodard said. “But this big part here is the order that they objected to, but the judge ruled in our favor so that’s done.”
