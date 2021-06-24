The search for Huntsville Memorial Hospital’s next CEO may be over.
According to the hospital’s CFO, Jim Jenkins, hospital officials plan to name Patrick Shannon as the new chief executive, replacing Steve Smith who announced his retirement last month. Shannon is currently the chief operating officer at Baptist Hospitals of SE Texas.
Baptist Hospitals and Huntsville Memorial Hospital are both affiliated with Community Hospital Corporation, a Plano-based healthcare organization that oversees day-to-day operations at the hospitals.
Jenkins also told members of the Walker County Hospital District on Wednesday that the hospital is expected to announce a new chief operating officer in the coming days. The COO job is a newly created position at the hospital.
During his monthly financial report to the hospital district, Jenkins said that revenues have remained mostly flat. However, expenses saw a large jump due to the hospital’s retention of traveling nurses. The hospital received a number of traveling nurses at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to help with a surge in cases. However, the funding for those nurses ended.
NEXT MEETING
The next Walker County Hospital District meeting is scheduled for July 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.