Three days before the storm began, Huntsville Memorial Hospital CEO Steve Smith activated a disaster staffing plan, thinking that they were ahead of the game. He had booked rooms for employees at a nearby hotel and took steps to ensure patient safety.
But few foresaw the fiasco that was to come.
The hotel that the hospital booked lost power for days and the acute health facility was without water for days. According to Smith, the hospital had to start moving staff in-house, leaving nurses and physicians on air mattresses in the front lobby and nearby offices.
“Sometimes we can use vacant patient rooms, but our census was almost full,” Smith said. It’s a real testament to our medical community, they all came together and went above and beyond to take care of our community.”
HOSPITAL DISTRICT ELECTS OFFICERS
During Wednesday’s meeting of the Walker County Hospital District, members re-elected Anne Woodard as chairman of the hospital district board. Joe Sapp was elected as the vice chairman, while Jerry Larrison was re-appointed as secretary.
COVID UPDATE
In his monthly update to the county hospital district, HMH CEO Steve Smith said that COVID-19 has remained an active part of the hospital’s profile, with January being a record-high in terms of hospitalizations. He noted that nearly a quarter of admissions in January and February were COVID-19 positives.
“There’s a lot of attention on various guidelines and opening businesses, but we just want to remain the messenger about being vigilant of what is helping fight COVID-19. That’s wearing masks, social distancing and good hand hygiene,” Smith said.
He said that the hospital is hoping that they will be able to help launch a local COVID-19 Vaccination Hub. However, that final approval from the state is still in que.
“What’s difficult through all of this is that we have still not moved to a predictable allocation. Right now we are having to put in an order and don’t really know how many we will actually get until a few days before,” the CEO added.
