HUNTSVILLE — The Walker County Hospital District’s Board of Managers got their first look at an $8.6 million budget Wednesday.
The proposed spending plan will generate approximately $600,000 in additional revenue, while keeping the tax rate at the 11.36 cent per $100 valuation — a 0.81 cent jump above the projected ‘No-new Revenue’ rate of 10.55 cents.
“We worked on a budget that tried to keep everything at the same rate as last year,” board chairman Anne Woodard said. “One of our main goals is to support the hospital, and that includes the obligation to improve the capital assets. There can be major things that can go wrong with the building and we need to be able to help with that.”
According to tax records, the total taxable value for the hospital district is approximately $5.2 billion. The proposed rate will generate over $5.9 million, with the additional revenue coming from rent payments and other outside funds.
Hospital district officials say that they will hold two public meetings prior to the finalization of the budget and tax rate, which will begin Oct. 1. However, the meeting dates have not been set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.