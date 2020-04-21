The Walker County Hospital District will be meeting for the first time in nearly two months on Wednesday, though they will be doing it remotely using electronic means.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. The public will be able to hear a live audio stream of the meeting by calling 224-501-3412. The access code is 786-741-749.
Included in the meeting will be an update from Huntsville Memorial Hospital CEO Steve Smith, and a proposal to amend the Walker County Indigent Care Program.
