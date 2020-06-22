Hospital district to discuss possible attorney general investigation

Alleged fraud at Huntsville Memorial Hospital cost taxpayers millions of dollars.
Now, a few years after, the Walker County Hospital District — the new owners of the acute care facility — could be asking Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for a formal investigation.
In it’s agenda, which was released Monday morning, officials with the hospital district said that they will meet behind closed doors on Wednesday to “discuss the legal alternatives for obtaining redress for the monies the district was required to expend due to certain actions of the Walker County Hospital Corporation and its directors and former administrator.”
The former hospital operator — the Walker County Hospital Corporation — filed for bankruptcy in 2019 after losing millions due to inflated salaries, alleged insurance fraud and failing attempts to establish a network of clinics. The corporation sold off most of its assets to the hospital district earlier this year in a bankruptcy sale.
“We are going to get some advice and options from them (legal counsel) about involving the attorney general in an investigation of what happened at HMH,” district chairman Anne Woodard said. “We don’t want to waste more tax dollars, but we do want to explore our options.”
Wednesday’s teleconference meeting will begin in open session with an update from hospital administrators among the items on the agenda. To join the meeting call (646) 749-3129 and use the access code 197-037-557.
See full agenda below.
