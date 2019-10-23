Hospital district takes the next step

Sitting at the edge of Huntsville sits a small hospital that continues to survive in a climate where small publicly-owned hospitals stagger and fail.
A year ago, everything seemed to be coming apart at the 95-bed acute-care facility, Huntsville Memorial Hospital, after losing millions in inflated salaries, alleged insurance fraud and a failing attempt to establish a network of clinics.
However on Wednesday, a planned ownership transition with the publicly-funded Walker County Hospital District took the next step, as managers gave authority to Chairman Anne Karr Woodard to obtain a post-bankruptcy loan for a new non-profit corporation that will control day-to-day operations.The revolving line of credit will allow the hospital district to take full ownership of the operations as well as purchase assets in a bankruptcy sale, alongside its management partner Community Hospital Corporation.
“Negotiations have been progressing this past month for an asset purchase agreement ... a lot of formal paperwork has to be completed before this transition can come to fruition,” Woodard said of the negotiations between the hospital district, CHC and current hospital operator Walker County Hospital Corporation. “Things are happening a lot more quickly than they seem.”
According to the approved resolution, the loan must be finalized by the hospital district board. The hospital district will need between $6-$8 million a month to fund operations for at least 90 days. They currently have approximately $13 million in reserves.
But the deadline for the transition is quickly approaching — with a letter of intent with CHC expiring on November 1. However, officials are awaiting a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing from the current operator, Walker County Hospital Corporation, which will set up what they expect to be a “smooth transition.”
“We can’t tell you when, but I don’t think it is going to be far from that November 1 date,” Woodard said on when the transfer will take place.
The new operating board will be a joint-venture between the hospital district and CHC, where the taxing entity holds veto power for “big picture” decisions involving the operations of the hospital. The Walker County Hospital Corporation will cease to exist as the operator of Huntsville Memorial Hospital.
“It took us two years to get rid of a bad operator … the hospital corporation didn’t have to work with us, and for the most part they refused too,” Woodard said during a public hearing last month.
Current operations
Huntsville Memorial Hospital has averaged a daily census of 68 patients in October, up from a 53 person average the month prior. According to CEO Steve Smith, revenues and expenses for the hospital are up approximately 5% for the year through September. The net margin is also up 11.5% above the budget.
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Hospital District is scheduled for November 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.