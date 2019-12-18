The Walker County Hospital District has emerged as the sole qualified bidder to purchase Huntsville Memorial Hospital out of bankruptcy, hospital district officials confirmed Wednesday night.
The hospital district, which currently owns the hospital facility and nearly 90% of its hard assets, is expected to take control on January 14 in a joint-venture with Plano-based Community Hospital Corporation. However, a bankruptcy hearing to finalize the sale is scheduled for Friday at the Bob Casey United States Courthouse in Houston in front of Chief Judge David R. Jones.
With only one qualified bidder, a planned auction for the nonprofit slated to take place Wednesday was canceled. The Walker County Hospital Corporation — the operator of the acute care facility — filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this year amidst deep financial challenges.
The hospital district’s proposed purchase price of $8,129,500 includes $4.6 million for the accounts receivable ledger, a $3 million credit bid for the operations and fixed assets and $50,000 in cash for real property. The hospital district would also be responsible for up to $479,500 in bankruptcy costs.
“Friday is a big day in bankruptcy court,” hospital district chairperson Anne Karr Woodard said. “We have been in negotiations all day and night to keep the costs down, and hopefully we will get everything taken care of Friday.”
Friday’s hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.
Hospital financials trending up
Huntsville Memorial Hospital CEO Steve Smith told the hospital district that the hospital recently had its best month in two years. In October, the hospital saw a 4.8% increase in net revenue and a 4.6% decrease in expenses when compared to the prior year.
“One month doesn’t make or break a hospital, but it’s great to see that we are continuing to head in the right direction,” Smith said.
Through November, admissions to the hospital are down approximately 6% from the prior year, while in-patient rehab is up 71%. He also noted that surgeries were down 18%, while emergency room visits are up 3%. Deliveries are up 10% above last year.
Budget movement
With a unanimous vote, the hospital district voted to move approximately $332,000 out of contingency for unexpected costs in legal fees, professional consulting and indigent inmate care at the Walker County Jail.
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Hospital District is scheduled for Jan. 22.
