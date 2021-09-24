HUNTSVILLE — Taxpayers can expect a slight tax jump in hospital district taxes.
Earlier this week, members of the Walker County Hospital District approved a $8.6 million budget alongside an even tax rate. However, due to an increase in property values, the newly approved tax rate of 11.36 cents per $100 valuation will generate approximately $600,000 in additional revenue.
The state had set a ‘no-new-revenue’ rate of 10.55 cents.
The Walker County Hospital District is a political subdivision that generates revenue from property taxes and rent payments to fund indigent care and capital projects at the taxpayer-owned Huntsville Memorial Hospital.
Officials said during this week’s meeting that over 500 local residents are utilizing the indigent program, which provides care for those whose income is 50% of the Federal poverty level.
