Hospital district seeks to become DIP lender

Plans are proceeding for a taxpayer takeover of Huntsville Memorial Hospital.
After meeting with legal counsel and financial advisors for over an hour on Wednesday, the Walker County Hospital District’s Board of Managers unanimously agreed to become the debtor in possession (DIP) lender to the Walker County Hospital Corporation, who is expected to file bankruptcy in the coming months.
According to hospital district administrator Ralph Beaty, the district will be able to assume control of assets owned by the hospital corporation under this path.
This is done by the district placing a bid on the real-property assets of the corporation, allowing operations at the hospital to continue without a disruption in service. The hospital corporation owns approximately 10% of all assets within Huntsville Memorial Hospital.
“We met with our legal counsel and financial advisors who are experts in the field and they discussed the pros and cons, and it seems like this will be the best use of taxpayer money as we go forward in this process,” hospital district chairman Anne Karr Woodard said. “I feel comfortable with what they told us.”
Under the approved resolution, the district will have the ability to become the DIP lender in the event that the hospital corporation files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. It also gives authority to Woodard and another member to negotiate a term sheet and related loan documents. A completed term sheet must be approved by the entire board.
“It’s worth noting that if the hospital goes into Chapter 11 then it will be presided by a federal judge,” board member Dr. David Toronjo said. I agree that it is the wisest use of our tax dollars, and it puts the district in a much better position when the change of ownership occurs.”
“This is very different than what you think of a loan. This is inside a Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, which means everything is looked at by a federal judge. Everything is approved and transparent. But, just because the district is offering to do this doesn’t mean we are going to get it … in the end the judge will decide.”
The Walker County Hospital Corporation — a private non-profit organization — is preparing to file bankruptcy after losing millions due to inflated salaries, alleged insurance fraud and failing attempts to establish a network of clinics.
“I think that this is another step in the right direction to get this hospital in order,” board member Jerry Larrison said. “There is a quick learning curve for all of us, but I appreciate the advice and knowledge we have been given on this.
A federal judge will have to approve the hospital district as the DIP lender, as other entities are also available to bid.
The hospital district is expected to takeover day-to-day operations of the hospital with CHC by November 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.