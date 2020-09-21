One Walker County government entity is proposing a maximum tax hike.
On Wednesday, members of the Walker County Hospital District are expected to propose a 11.36 cent property tax rate for fiscal year 2020-21. The new rate, which is 2.23% lower than the existing rate, will still raise the average homeowner’s annual tax bill by $7, because property valuations increased this year.
The average home in Walker County last year was valued at $159,300. This year, the average home is valued at $168,585, records from the Walker County CAD show.
The hospital district’s current ad valorem tax rate is 11.62 cents per $100 property valuation, meaning the average homeowner in Walker County paid $185 annual tax bill to the local entity in charge of indigent care. With the proposed rate of 11.36 cents per $100 valuation, the average homeowner in the city would pay $192 on their annual bill next year.
The proposal is .01 cents below the rate at which the hospital district would have to call an election. According to state law, the maximum increase a government entity can raise taxes in a given year without triggering a rollback election is 3.5% of the effective maintenance and operation portion of the property tax rate plus the current debt service rate.
Walker County’s taxable value this year rose by $122 million to $3.68 billion.
Earlier this month, hospital district officials adopted their 2021 budget, which called for $5.723 million in expenses and $5.579 in revenues. Property taxes are expected to generate $5.326 million in revenue for the hospital district.
A public hearing will be held on the tax rate on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Blalock Conference Room on the sixth floor of the 1st National Bank Building in Huntsville.
