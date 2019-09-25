Property taxes will be on the rise in Walker County.
In a bid to takeover operations at Huntsville Memorial Hospital, the Walker County Hospital District officially approved a maximum 8% tax hike on Wednesday. The move will see the average property owner — valued at $159,300 — pay an additional $10 on their tax bill for the hospital district. Hospital district officials are projecting subsequent maximum tax hikes over the next two years as they fund operations.
The hospital district — which has served as the landlord of the hospital for many years — is expected to take over day-to-day operations of the hospital in a partnership with Community Hospital Corporation by November 1.
Walker County Hospital Corporation — the private non-profit organization currently responsible for the operation of Huntsville Memorial Hospital — is preparing to file bankruptcy after losing millions due to inflated salaries, alleged insurance fraud and failing attempts to establish a network of clinics.
“It took us two years to get rid of a bad operator … the hospital corporation didn’t have to work with us, and for the most part they refused too,” district chairperson Anne Karr-Woodard said during a public hearing earlier this month.
Included in the hospital district’s agreement will CHC will be the creation of a new joint-venture non-profit corporation, which will have two members from CHC and one from the hospital district. However, the local taxing agency will have veto power on any decisions outside of normal day-to-day operational proceedings.
The hospital district will also be expected to offer a revolving line of credit to help fund the new enterprise through the first four months, costing the taxing agency $20-$30 million.
“We all know that this is not going to be enough money to fund this transaction, but this is something we have to do if we are going to continue down this path,” district board member Dr. David Tornjo said in reference to the additional $509,000 that the hospital district will generate from property taxes in 2020.
—
See more from Wednesday’s meeting of the Walker County Hospital District in Friday’s edition of The Item.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.