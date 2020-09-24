Officials with Walker County’s sole indigent care provider are asking for additional property tax revenue.
In a swift vote on Wednesday, members of the Walker County Hospital District unanimously supported a 3.78% tax increase. The new rate of 11.36 cents per $100 valuation represents a 2.23% decrease from last year’s rate, but will still raise the average homeowners tax bill due to a 5.82% increase in property valuations.
“When we were dealing with the hospital bankruptcy last year, we knew that we were probably going to have to raise taxes for the next few years just to stay afloat,” hospital district chairman Anne Karr Woodard said.
The average home in Walker County last year was valued at $159,300. This year, the average home is valued at $168,585, records from the Walker County CAD show.
The hospital district’s current ad valorem tax rate is 11.62 cents per $100 property valuation, meaning the average homeowner in Walker County paid $185 annual tax bill to the local entity in charge of indigent care. The average property owner will pay $192 in hospital district taxes with the new rate.
“The cost is very minimal to the taxpayers, but the increase will go a long way towards keeping things going here,” hospital district board member Joe Sapp noted.
The approved rate is .01 cents below the rate at which the hospital district would have to call an election. According to state law, the maximum increase a government entity can raise taxes in a given year without triggering a rollback election is 3.5% of the effective maintenance and operation portion of the property tax rate plus the current debt service rate.
Walker County’s taxable value this year rose by $122 million to $3.68 billion.
Property taxes are the key component in the hospital district’s $5.723 million spending plan. The tax increase will allow the district to generate an additional $369,343 in revenue.
No members of the public spoke during the public hearing, which was held virtually.
