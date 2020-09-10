Hospital District OKs cutbacks to indigent care

The public acquisition of Huntsville Memorial Hospital is forcing the Walker County Hospital District to cut indigent care to some of their patients who are left without insurance or other government assistance.
Beginning Dec. 1, the Walker County indigent care program cutoff will be dropped to 50 percent of the federal poverty line from its current cutoff of 100 percent. According to hospital officials, this will drop the indigent care for approximately 29 percent of the county’s 305 indigents.
“When we acquired the hospital out of bankruptcy and started operating the hospital we had very clear definitions for how to make this hospital successful and keep it open for the whole community,” hospital district chairman Anne Karr Woodard said. “We wouldn’t normally choose to cut something that would hurt our population, but we have to look at the bigger picture of keeping the hospital open.”
State law requires the county to offer health care for those at 21 percent of the federal poverty line, with counties across Texas offering a wide array of indigent care cutoffs. Counties such as Polk and Cooke offer only the state minimum, while Nacogdoches County is at 60 percent and Montgomery County is at 133 percent.
In many of the cases, those who fall off of the indigent care program will be able to qualify for charity care at the hospital, which offers care up to 400 percent of the federal poverty level. Those who earn more are expected to pay the full cost.
However, the HMH charity care program is only for services performed within the hospital or its clinic.
“Outside of the hospital, every patient would need to apply for charity care for the entity that they are needing care from,” said Anna Smith, who operates both the indigent and charity care programs at HMH. “Obviously, we are working to recruit more specialists to Huntsville Memorial Hospital, but if a patient has to go outside of the county for care we do everything in our power to help them get the care they need.”
The approximately 44 patients that will be kicked off the program are without health insurance and do not qualify for Medicare or Medicaid.
“Many of these people are working poor people who can’t afford medical care. When I was working for the clinic these people would have to spend a whole day’s work to go to Galveston to see a specialist,” Dr. Karin-Olson Williams said during the public comment period. “The impact from this will further limit their access to health care, which in my opinion is a basic human right.”
The indigent care threshold reduction is expected to save the hospital district nearly $577,000 in next year’s budget.
The hospital district’s budget has projected incomes of $5,579,200 and expenses of $5723,250.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Hospital District is planned for October 28.
