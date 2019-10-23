Hospital District looking to finalize loan

A November 1 deadline is looming for the Walker County Hospital District.
In its first public meeting in nearly a month, district board members are expected to go behind closed doors to finalize the necessary financing for a taxpayer takeover of Huntsville Memorial Hospital.
The hospital district — which has served as the landlord of the hospital for many years — is expected to take over day-to-day operations of the hospital in a partnership with Community Hospital Corporation by the beginning of next month.
Walker County Hospital Corporation — the private non-profit organization currently responsible for the operation of Huntsville Memorial Hospital — is preparing to file bankruptcy after losing millions due to inflated salaries, alleged insurance fraud and failing attempts to establish a network of clinics.
“It took us two years to get rid of a bad operator … the hospital corporation didn’t have to work with us, and for the most part they refused too,” district chairperson Anne Karr-Woodard said during a public hearing last month.
According to Wednesday’s agenda, the executive session is for district officials to meet with attorneys for issues relating to exit financing that would be necessary to be obtained by a non-profit entity formed by the district and Community Hospital Corporation to operate HMH post -bankruptcy in the event that the Walker County Hospital Corporation were to file Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.
Any action as a result of the closed session will occur in an open setting.
The non-profit will need $20-$30 million of taxpayer-backed money in a revolving line of credit to help fund the new enterprise for at least the first four months until new contracts can be negotiated with insurance providers. The hospital district currently has approximately $13 million in reserves.
Tonight’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Meeting Room A of Huntsville Memorial Hospital.
