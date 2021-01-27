It has been 11 months since the Walker County Hospital District finalized a bankruptcy acquisition of Huntsville Memorial Hospital.
However, the hospital district continues to face legal challenges from an unsecured creditor committee.
During Wednesday’s meeting of the Walker County Hospital District, board chairman Anne Woodard told managers that the committee is contesting the amount paid on the accounts receivable from the close of the bankruptcy sale. The hospital district acquired operations of HMH in a near $8 million sale in February 2020, and quickly partnered with hospital management group Community Hospital Corporation out of Plano.
The unsecured creditors committee filed an appeal on the sale in March 2020, followed by the court dismissing the case six months later. They appealed again to the Texas 5th Circuit Court of Appeals last month and have until Feb. 12 to file a brief.
“We don’t know if the court will dismiss the case or not, but we hope to have everything wrapped up within the next two or three months,” Woodard noted.
HOSPITAL UPDATE
In an update from Huntsville Memorial Hospital administration, CFO Jim Jenkins told hospital district members that the acute care facility has seen a surge in COVID-19 patients over the month of January. He noted that the hospital expects to care for nearly 1,200 COVID patients by the end of the month — nearly double the mid-Summer surge.
“Right now we are running at maximum capacity at all points,” Jenkins said. “We had to open up another unit for additional COVID patients, and as soon as one patient is discharged it seems like another is coming in.”
He noted that nearly 70% of all ICU patients in the hospital have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Hospital District is scheduled for February 24.
