The Walker County Hospital District emerged from a closed-door meeting with its attorneys and financial planners Thursday afternoon and took no public action on its next step towards finalizing a $7.8 million purchase of Huntsville Memorial Hospital.
Hospital district chairman Anne Karr Woodard said after the meeting that a closing date is yet to be set, but it should be coming shortly.
“We had a long meeting to discuss some really serious issues,” Woodard said. “But we come out of this meeting more committed than ever to this hospital and this community.”
She also noted that the delay from the expected closing date of Jan. 13, 2020 was due to a couple of issues with the bankrupt Walker County Hospital Corporation — the current operator of the acute care facility.
“We have some timing issues on the loan and with the amount of the loan that needs to be handled before we can close,” Woodard noted. “We are moving forward to get all of these issues resolved and get this deal done. This is definitely the hardest thing we’ve ever had to do.”
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Hospital District is set for Feb. 26. However, the hospital district is expected to hold another called meeting prior to that date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.