A closed-door discussion to finalize the Walker County Hospital District’s $7.8 million acquisition of Huntsville Memorial Hospital has been called.
Hospital district managers are expected to immediately go into executive session Thursday afternoon as they consult with financial advisors and legal counsel for an update on pending sale issues for the acute health care facility.
“There are a couple of really important issues that we don’t have in place, but we hope to have this handled shortly,” hospital district chairman Anne Karr Woodard said after a meeting last week.
The sale has been pending since Dec. 30, 2019 when Judge David R. Jones of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas signed the sale documents. The sale would transfer “nearly all” of the assets owned by the hospital’s current operator — the Walker County Hospital Corporation — to a new non-profit organization which will be owned jointly by the hospital district and Plano-based Community Hospital Corporation.
The new entity will be called Huntsville Community Hospital Inc.
The hospital district’s purchase includes $4.8 million in cash for the hospital’s accounts receivable ledger, which WCHC valued at $23.8 million. The remainder of the purchase price will be in the form of credit, with the hospital district being owed millions from a 2019 bailout and months of missed rent payments.
Thursday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at noon inside the hospital district’s offices within the First National Bank building, located at 1410 10th Street in Huntsville.
