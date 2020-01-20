A $7.8 million public acquisition of Huntsville Memorial Hospital remains open a week after its scheduled closing date.
With several matters still outstanding, the Walker County Hospital District — a local taxpayer entity responsible for indigent care — was unable to meet the Jan. 13, 2020 target date to close the takeover of Huntsville Memorial Hospital. The sale was approved by Judge David R. Jones of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas on Dec. 30, 2019.
“We still have several matters that are still outstanding,” Walker County Hospital District chairman Anne Karr Woodard said. “All parties are working diligently to close out all of the outstanding matters and we hope to have the transaction close soon.”
On Wednesday, some of those issues will be discussed with the other members of the hospital district, as they go behind closed doors to consult with financial advisors and legal counsel. Any action will be made in open session at the public meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in the second floor meeting room at Huntsville Memorial Hospital.
The Walker County Hospital District is expected to takeover ownership under a joint-venture agreement with Plano-based healthcare provider Community Hospital Corporation. The new entity will be called Huntsville Community Hospital Inc.
“The district managers have worked closely with consultants and CHC to continue hospital services in our community, and we are optimistic that the hospital will succeed and prosper under new management,” Woodard said in a recent release. “I am grateful for the diligence of the district managers throughout this challenging process.”
In its filings with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, the Walker County Hospital Corporation — the former operations board for the hospital — reported $25 million in assets and $28.3 million in liabilities. The hospital district’s purchase includes $4.8 million in cash for the hospital’s accounts receivable ledger, which WCHC valued at $23.8 million.
The new operations board will consist of two members from Community Hospitals Corporation and one member from the hospital district — presumably Woodard as the district's chairman.
