NEW WAVERLY — A horse escaped unharmed in a freak accident on Interstate 45 Sunday morning.
Officials from the New Waverly Fire Department say that a driver pulling a horse trailer had just entered the northbound lanes of I-45 when he noticed an 18-wheeler approaching him from behind. The big rig struck the rear of the horse trailer, which caused the trailer to disconnect near the gooseneck connector.
The 18-wheeler continued to push the now unattached trailer, passing the astonished driver of the tow vehicle before trailing off the shoulder and into the grass before finally coming to a stop. Miraculously, the horse trailer remained upright as it was pushed several hundred yards by the 18-wheeler and the horse survived with no significant injuries.
New Waverly Firefighters soon arrived and although there were no human injuries, the already stressed horse was in danger of overheating and crews quickly went to work to free him. A tow truck operator hooked up to the front of the horse trailer and pulled it away from the 18-wheeler, allowing rescuers enough room to force open the rear door and free the animal.
New Waverly FD District Chief Byron Robinson remarked that although the horse “was ready to get out of there”, it appeared to be in good condition in spite of the ordeal.
No injuries were reported with DPS Troopers conducting the crash investigation.
