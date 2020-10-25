Not even halfway through its second year, the Huntsville Success Academy has changed the lives of 40 students at-risk of not succeeding in the traditional high school setting.
HSA’s quick success is credited to director Daniele Jordan and her team's heart and passion to help their students find the confidence and skills that they need to thrive. Serving as the assistant principal at Huntsville High School prior to taking the place of director at HSA, Jordan was strongly familiar with the needs of the at-risk students she saw everyday, and was able to develop a program that quickly exceeded the district’s expectations.
Since taking off in the 2019-2020 school year, HSA celebrated 37 graduations in its first year alone, with an additional three having already graduated out of the program this semester.
HSA offers an alternative to a high school diploma that targets at-risk students and former dropouts under the age of 21, with a different approach to education including smaller student-to-teacher ratios and individualized success plans.
“Usually, these students that come to me are behind in credits and are getting close to their cohort graduation date ... they start to think that maybe they may not make it, so we provide them an alternative to make sure that happens,” Jordan said. “What we do is attempt to not only get the students caught up, but to gain the credits they need to graduate on time, as well as provide them with STAAR remediation so they can pass those exams.”
The need was abundantly evident after looking back at lagging graduation rates and the dropout percentage that the district was experiencing each year. A district committee was formed two years ago, focusing on what could be done to see at-risk students through to graduation. However, chief academic officer Marcus Forney also credits the call of the community that brought the need of an alternative education program to their attention.
“The need was already there, so we just tried to provide an avenue to suffice the need that already existed,” Forney said. “To me, it looks like our community kind of wanted it with the way the students responded to it when we did finally get it up and going, and the informal feedback that we’ve gotten from students since we’ve initiated the program has been very supportive.”
The program’s quick success has led to an overwhelming amount of applications from those interested in graduating through the program, however, it is highly selective. Typically capped at around 40 students to maintain a 10:1 student-to-teacher ratio, 10 extra students were allowed to join the program this year due to the addition of online learning capability.
“Each of our students have their own unique stories, and we have students that may just feel like the traditional model wasn’t a good fit for them, and so they felt like a guided, self-paced program would fit their needs better, and it does,” Jordan said.
“We have students who work, we have some students who have children at home, and so that optional choice of school time allows them options in terms of when they can come to the program,” Forney added.
All students that apply to the program must be at-risk in some way, meeting key indicators laid out by the state of Texas, such as failing one or more subjects on the STAAR test, being held back a grade, or homelessness.
Many of the graduates claim that were it not for HSA they would have never returned to school, continued to struggle through high school or kept on a path of getting into trouble. In short, the results have been life changing.
“I think what they’re finding is that we provide them with self esteem,” Jordan said. “By the time they receive that diploma, they really do feel accomplished and like they can go on to do whatever they want to do in life.”
Some students have even gained the confidence to see the possibility of a college education in their futures, and return to the program after graduation for help with FAFSA forms.
“That is now a real and distinct possibility for them because they now have their high school diploma,” Forney said. “It will allow them more opportunities to be able to make more gainful income now that they do have a high school diploma, they can go on to get another certificate, or they can go to college, junior college – doors just open for them, the options are just unlimited with that high school diploma, and I think they truly recognize that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.