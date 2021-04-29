One of Texas’ most decorated band programs won big again during statewide UIL competition.
The Huntsville Hornet Military Marching Band recently secured the coveted Sweepstakes Award, with a record four high school bands each securing a first division rating in the concert and sight-reading competitions. An additional four bands at Mance Park Middle School also received Sweepstakes Awards with top ratings in concert and sight-reading contests.
“There aren’t many schools that take four bands to contest, and there are even fewer that have had the program-wide success that we were able to have this year,” said John Green, the director of bands of Huntsville ISD.
The UIL Sweepstakes is designed to reward excellence in the three most measurable aspects of band curriculum – marching, prepared concert performance and the ability to sight read music.
It’s a remarkable accomplishment for a program that has undergone countless obstacles during a laborious school year.
“I’m really proud of the kids and all of our directors. I’m also grateful to the administration for allowing us to still have band this year. There’s been a lot of school districts that are great bands, but weren’t allowed to do much this year,” Green noted. “Just being able to have band classes this year was great, and having success on top of that is even better.”
The accomplishment marked the second time in school history that the Huntsville ISD band program was able to secure first division ratings for each band that was sent to the concert and sight reading contests. The 2021 group secured eight first division trophies though, topping the 2019 mark of seven.
“I would like to thank Dr. (Scott) Sheppard and all of the HISD administration for their support this year and for giving us and the students a chance to have a meaningful band experience, when so many have not been so fortunate,” Green added. “I would also like to thank our sponsors, community and parents for all of their support in a very trying year. Finally, I would like to thank our HISD band staff for an outstanding year.”
High School band directors are Green, David Holland and Andy Twiss. Mance Park Middle School band directors are Brandi Ramdohr, Aaron Voisard and Patrick Donohoe, while Huntsville Intermediate School directors are Jennifer Willis and Aaron Rice. Marsha Record is the HISD band administrative assistant.
