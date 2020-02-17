Right now, Presidents Park is an open pasture. On Monday, a large crowd gathered alongside pasture that sits behind H.E.A.R.T.S. Veterans Museum to toast what’s coming.
Several involved in the planning of the museum’s upcoming park, including artist David Adickes, board president Kenneth Lee, executive director Tara Burnett and architect Don Martinez took part in a groundbreaking ceremony. It was the starting point for the near-$1 million educational park, which has a projected opening date in 2021.
Adickes, who also designed the ‘Big Sam’ statue on Interstate 45, gave the $6.5 million presidential busts to the museum in hopes of creating the park, which when completed will aid in the museum’s efforts to educate the general public on the history of the United States military.
“Thinking that 30,000 people a day will pass by and see my artwork makes me very proud,” Adickes said just prior to breaking ground on the project.
Museum officials are still in the process of collecting the remaining 90% of the money for the privately-funded project, after gathering nearly $130,000 in donations since plans for the park were announced late last year.
“There has been a lot of concern on social media, with people saying that the park is being funded by taxpayer money. That is not the case, this project is being funded completely through grants and private donations,” Burnett said. However, this project may take a little longer than initially anticipated, because it is being funded through private donation and you have the outdoor component.”
FUTURE ADDITIONS
Adickes’ presidential collection, which was completed in 2008, features presidents from George Washington to Barack Obama.
However, museum officials noted that a second phase of the project which would include current and future presidents could also soon be in the works.
“This is David’s work of art, but that is not saying that there can’t be a Phase 2 that would include President (Donald) Trump and any future presidents,” Burnett added. “This is not a political statement … it’s a work of art.”
HOW AND WHEN
The presidential busts are currently being stored at Adickes’ studio in Houston, which will be closed in the coming year due to the expansion of Interstate 45. They will be transported to Huntsville in the coming months, as project developers begin elevation work on the site.
“We have engineers working on this project now, and we hope that in 60 days we can begin the process of moving the heads here,” said Martinez.
HOW YOU CAN HELP
Museum officials have stated that they still need approximately $900,000 to construct and upkeep the park for years to come. Those wishing to donate towards the park can contact Lee or Burnett at 936-295-5959. All donations are tax deductible, and sponsors will be recognized with signage at the Presidential Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.