Sam Houston State University students and members of the ROTC color guard made the traditional march from Old Main to Sam Houston’s grave where members of the community were gathered at Oakwood Cemetery for the 122nd year of celebrating Texas Independence Day in Huntsville.
“This rich tradition dating back to 1893 has been nothing short of the heart and spirit of what it is like to be a Bearkat,” SHSU student body president Amanda Lee said.
The gravesite ceremony that took place Monday was the 39th annual event put on by the Walker County Historical Commission, and received one of the largest turn-out in recent years. The Goldenaires of First United Methodist Church of the Woodlands choir led the crowd in song interspersed throughout the event, with the traditional “Texas baptism” of 12 born out of state adults by Historical Commission vice chairman James D. Patton.
Representatives from Walker County, city of Huntsville, chamber of commerce, Sam Houston State University and the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe were in attendance for the special day, expressing their appreciation of Texas’ first president.
Maintaining a knowledge of the past was also a popular theme among the speakers of the day, which SHSU vice provost Dr. Christopher Maynard touched upon on behalf of the university.
“As a professor of history, I can tell you that we study the past in order to understand the present and prepare for the future. At Sam Houston State University, our students do just that on a daily basis. We have outstanding students who impact this world in no small part due to the legacy of Sam Houston,” Maynard said.
Prize winning historian, novelist and guest speaker James L. Haley echoed similar sentiments and spoke colorfully on the topic as well.
“A knowledge of history is the only redoubt you have to call B.S. on a lot of the stuff people try to tell you is the way things are and the way they have to be – generally, it’s not true. That’s on the macro level. On the micro level, knowing the history of what you do is what allows you to do exceptional work,” Haley said.
In a time of constant growth and modernization, the city of Huntsville and Sam Houston State University have maintained the 122 year tradition with each year growing more than the last, proving that history is still alive and in the hearts of Huntsville.
