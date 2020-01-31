Honey's Coffee and Biscuits has become a must-visit in New Waverly

NEW WAVERLY – For Lindy Hamm, the idea of owning a coffee shop never crossed her mind, in-fact, had she been asked a few years ago if she would ever leave her life as a stay-at-home mom to open one, her answer would certainly be no.
When Honey’s Coffee and Biscuits first opened in January 2017, it was at the suggestion of Hamm’s aunt who owned a wholesale gourmet food shop in New Waverly. Hamm set up her business in the front of her aunt’s shop with just a dresser for a coffee bar and one table for lingering customers, approaching the small business as a means for extra money to take her family on vacations.
Soon, Hamm’s side hustle became a full-fledged business with two expansions in only two years’ time.
“Within three to four months, we had grown out of it, the line was just out the door, people were jam packed, there was no way that we could efficiently handle this,” Hamm said. “It was very obvious to me that there was a need and everything just fell in place – what are the odds that this building didn’t even have a sign on it, then my dad talks to them and they are willing to sell?”
After sealing the deal and undergoing a dramatic restoration, the move to what is now Honey’s current brick and mortar location in October 2017 enabled the business’ sales to escalate from $60 a day to a staggering $1,500 the first day.
“Everything just completely shifted, completely changed,” Hamm said.
The larger space not only accommodated more customers, but allowed room for Hamm to rent out the shop for baby showers, bridal showers, retirement parties, birthday parties and pop-up markets. Hamm even offers a one-stop-shop event planning package taking care of every detail for hosts.
Honey’s quick success didn’t come easy for Hamm. She was in for a big learning curve as to how to own and operate a business, however she had previous experience as a barista, so the coffee part came naturally to her.
During her senior year of college, Hamm worked at Seattle’s Best coffee shop where she was held to a high standard. 20 years later, Hamm carried over the same principle into her shop with a strong focus on consistency and perfection for her customers.
Hamm compares making coffee to riding a bike and was able to recall the basic proportions of drinks to build her own menu off of, most notably her southern take on coffee with her famous jalapeño mocha. Hamm’s aunt, from her first location, bottles run off from her homemade candied jalapeños for her to use in the jalapeño mocha, adding a bit of fire to compliment the sweet flavors.
When she first started, Hamm thought Honey’s would almost be more of a restaurant, however working long days and after hours parties largely on her own while trying to balance a family life quickly led to a more refined plan.
“What I found out is that I’m really good at consistency. It’s better to have fewer products but be 100% consistent with them as opposed to a huge thing that you can’t keep up with,” Hamm said.
Instead, Honey’s focuses on the coffee and takes a slower pace reflecting friendly small town life.
Slower service has been a point of criticism for Honey’s in the past, but it is also something that Hamm believes sets them apart in a positive way.
“It’s one thing I’ll never apologize for because it’s the reason why we’ve grown the way we have. I think there is a huge trend back to people wanting to be seen … People want to talk to you, they don’t just want to be (a drink order), they want you to know their story,” Hamm said, reasoning who doesn’t like going into their favorite coffee shop where the owner knows their usual?
Hamm’s mother has had her own hand in that aspect, tackling the coffee shop’s friendly demeanor from the drive through window three days a week.
“The only reason we have a drive-through is so that people don’t actually have to get out of their car, it’s not because it’s any quicker because my mom is going to talk to you, going to figure out how your day was yesterday, what you have coming up at work, what’s going on in your personal life – all in the drive-through,” Hamm jokingly warned, recommending that those in a hurry call in their orders ahead of time.
Although Honey’s has detoured from Hamm’s original vision of a restaurant, light homemade accompaniments are available to pair with a cup of coffee as are sack-lunches to go.
Honey’s orange biscuits in particular are of popular demand and have outshone their savory biscuit and gravy counterpart, although to Hamm, the latter is Honey’s “hidden gem”.
The biscuits and gravy are served with spicy sausage from H&S Meat Market, topped off with a home made gravy from scratch, though to some, the orange biscuits still reign supreme.
For those looking to get their sweet orange biscuit fix without the drive to New Waverly, Hamm recommends ordering their biscuits online to be picked up at Honey’s Coffee Bar in Arnaud’s Food Park in Huntsville.
The trailer – which was gifted to Hamm and started out as a catering mobile for weddings and events – opened over a year ago as the beginning of what she thought would grow to be a chain operation.
Hamm had envisioned opening five more Honey’s food trucks in five years’ time in small towns across the state, however that dream has changed since opening her Huntsville location and feeling a disconnection from not being able to be a part of the business everyday.
Now, Hamm has no goal for the future, but to continue her business as it currently stands, focusing on what she does best and is letting fate take the wheel as it has steered her well in the past.
“Every time I think that we’ve got it figured out or that this is all, something just happens that leads me down to what’s next,” Hamm said.
Hamm does have a couple of goals in mind for 2020 – revving up a monthly market hosted at the New Waverly location, the first being February’s Rosé and Roses market, and starting a blog which will also spotlight local businesses.
As for a Honey’s brick and mortar location in Huntsville? Hamm is quick to shut down the speculation with a “no-chance” response. Hamm comments that she does not see a need for one in Huntsville and as the two markets are somewhat close to each other, why compete with herself?
Honey’s Coffee and Biscuits in New Waverly is open Wednesday through Saturday from 7-11 a.m. at 130 Gibbs Street. To order Honey’s biscuits online, view the menu, or read the blog, visit https://www.honeyscoffeeandbiscuits.com/