Two alleged burglars who were unaware that the homeowner was working in his backyard are behind bars after police arrested them while they tried to make their getaway in southeastern Huntsville.
Lt. Jim Barnes, a Huntsville Police Department spokesperson, said that the victim was doing some yard work on Friday afternoon when he heard a loud noise coming from his garage. Barnes said the homeowner encountered the two black men, which included Demond Mouton, 18 of Huntsville, going through his property.
The victim provided police with the description of the suspects, while following Mouton in a car after he took off with a bike. Police say that Mouton laid down the bike and took off on foot before officers found him and took him into custody. The identity of the second suspect is unknown and is still at-large.
“The victim and the police worked very well together to find this suspect,” Barnes said. “We are still on the lookout for the second suspect and hope to find him soon.”
Mouton was arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $7,500 in bonds.
