A suspect was arrested Monday morning after he was found squatting in a Huntsville home, preparing to steal property.
Police were called to a home in the 1400 block of Sam Houston Avenue around 8 a.m. Monday, after the victim reported a burglary. Officers say that the victim lives part-time in the home and the suspect – identified as Javion Crawford, 30, of Huntsville – had ransacked the home and stuffed property into bags.
Authorities found Crawford in a bedroom within the home with several bags of property.
“Crawford is known to be homeless and had apparently made food and was aware that the owner lived part-time in the home,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “Luckily we were able to make the arrest and no one was hurt.”
Crawford was arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail on $20,000 in bond.
