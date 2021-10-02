Currently in Huntsville, there are 64 single family homes ranging in price from $69,000 up to $1,500,000 and $88,900 country homes ranging in price from $310,000 up to $3,750,000 available for sale.
Prices are rising and inventory is lacking.
In September 2021, 36 single family homes sold for an average price of $262,533, a substantially higher average price than September of 2020 when 37 single family homes sold for an average price of $234,939.
Only nine country homes and acreages sold for an average price of $650,424 in September of 2021. In September of 2020, 13 country homes and acreages sold for an average price of $394,153. Another substantial increase in average price over this time last year.
More buyers are coming to Huntsville from other places and are financially able to purchase higher priced homes and land. These drastic price increases in Huntsville are causing newly built homes to increase in price while making it more difficult for current Huntsville residents to afford homeownership.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.