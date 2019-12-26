Give the gift of life this holiday season.
As the holidays come and go, more people are traveling, and the risk of injury increases, as does the need for more blood. To meet the need, Texpress Urgent Care and Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center are teaming up to host a blood drive today from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Texpress, located at 193 Interstate 45 South, Suite H. All successful donors will receive a free hoodie and cookie from McAlister’s Deli.
“A lot of people do not think about donating blood until they need it,” Texpress Urgent Care clinic manager Dana Jaynes said. “Some people are afraid of needles or blood, but there is a massive need for it locally and nationwide, especially around the holidays.”
According to the National Transportation Safety Board, this holiday season is set to be one of the deadliest for travelers on record, highlighting the need for blood. Each year, over 6.8 million Americans donate blood, but only 38 percent of people are eligible to give blood. Blood drives remain crucial for the blood supply in hospitals and emergency rooms throughout the country. According to the Center for Disease Control, over 1,000 units of blood are needed each day. Additionally, one in seven people entering a hospital will need blood, with 4.5 million Americans needing a blood transfusion each year.
“There are many reasons that people need blood, including cancer, injuries and many other diseases requiring blood transfusions. The elderly and the young are particularly vulnerable,” Jaynes added. “Trauma, birth and car wrecks are also common reasons one may need blood during their lives. We never know when we may be in an accident and need it.”
To donate blood, participants must be 17-or-older and in good health, or 16 with parental consent. Whole blood can be donated every eight weeks and automated donations, including double red blood cells, can be donated every 16 weeks. Prior to donating, donors should get a full night’s sleep, eat a nutritious meal and drink plenty of water. Each donation can save up to three lives.
“Currently we have 12 out of 36 available slots for the drive filled, and we would love to see each be filled,” Jaynes said. “Eat a good breakfast and drink some water and come out to save lives. You never know when it may be you who needs it.”
Donors can sign up online by going to www.giveblood.org.
