Sunday marked the beginning of National Hospital Week, celebrating the extraordinary work and spirit that healthcare heroes exemplify each day, especially through the pandemic.
For National Hospital Week, Huntsville Memorial Hospital employees are reflecting back on the trials of the past year, and how their love to serve keeps them moving forward.
“This last year has been like nothing I’ve ever seen, it’s been the hardest year in my career,” ICU RN charge nurse Elizabeth Canales said. “Never have I seen our resources as a hospital, as a state, as a country, as a world, stretched to the limits that it has been.”
With 38-years of service in the nursing field and 30-years in the ICU, being a nurse has been a life-long dream for Canales, knowing in her mind and her heart that it was what she was meant to do, though she never expected what the past year had in store.
It’s been a “grueling” year, as hospital workers have faced unprecedented challenges in the line of duty. From constantly changing protocols, PPE challenges, fear for themselves and their families and emotional exhaustion, their dedication to serve has never been tested like this before.
For Annette Naude, there is no pre-pandemic time for her to compare the past year to in her field. Just wrapping her first year as a surgical floor RN, she’s worked in COVID patient care as the surgical floor was converted into a COVID unit throughout the pandemic. Now, as COVID-positive patients have decreased in the hospital, she’s working in combination as a surgical unit RN.
“I enjoy nursing, I don’t regret going into it, even with the pandemic going on, I would say that I enjoy the work I do and it’s really rewarding for me, but it’s been really hard with the pandemic, just with everything that it entails and obviously family members not being there for those who are passing, it’s been a journey, I would say,” Naude said.
The hospital barred visitors early on in the pandemic, leaving patients, even those who were critically ill, alone on their journey to healing or passing.
“We would communicate with them over the phone and it was very difficult knowing that these people couldn’t be with their loved ones when they were so critically ill. They didn’t know if they were going to survive, many of them did not survive, I made many phone calls calling people saying I’m really sorry, but your loved one just passed away, and it’s really difficult to talk to somebody like that over the phone instead of being able to comfort them at the bedside,” Canales said.
Seeing patients in solitude at a critical point in their lives was a life changing experience for Sharmeen Hussain, who has spent the last seven years as an OR surgical scrub technician at HMH. Like most of the world, she assumed the virus would sweep the nation like a flu and life would return to normal just as quickly as it seemed to collapse, but as the months wore on, it became apparent that the pandemic was anything but fleeting.
Not knowing if she would have a paycheck to rely on week to week, Hussain spent the past year floating between different departments, due to the decrease in elective surgeries, the over flow of the ER and ICU and the lack of staff to help. Hussain lent a hand to any department that needed her, from screening individuals as they entered the ER to taking care of patients in the COVID ICU, however, the experience was eye-opening and the emotional toll, overwhelming.
“It effected me specifically, because I’m used to doing the same thing every single day and then going to different parts of the hospital to help with COVID patients, it was difficult seeing people who were seemingly healthy just succumb to the disease. It was a life changing experience, unfortunately,” Hussain said, adding that in the year that she has spent screening patients and helping out in different departments of the hospital, she has seen more deaths due to COVID than she has seen in her seven years of working in surgery.
“When months and months went on and people still refuse to wear a mask, still refuse to maintain social distancing and then they got their older relatives sick because of their inability to follow the rules for a little while, it was difficult. You have one patient come in and say that they were coming in for something routine like a surgery they needed, but we couldn’t take that patient because we had no beds, we had no staff, we had nothing that we could do to take care of the patient who was coming in for something that they couldn’t help. Then you have somebody on the other hand who did not follow COVID protocol and they unfortunately got sick, but we had to take care of them instead of the other patient,” Hussain said.
“It’s just really frustrating to know that so many people would go out and party when health care workers were working 12 plus hours every day or around the clock sometimes, trying to take care of their relatives in the ICU and ER because they weren’t doing well. It was just really sad seeing that if we had more staff, if we had more hospitals, we could have taken care of more patients.”
Without the resources of the Houston Methodist or Memorial Hermann Health System, each department at HMH had to carefully analyze how to most efficiently do their jobs and how to make the situation work because the influx of patients never stopped for the community hospital.
“We were just one big team trying to do our best for each and every patient that came in. I think that everybody did an amazing job, from the nurses to the doctors to the people in environmental services, everybody just stuck together and helped out each patient that would come in the best way we could and we continue to do that every day,” Hussain said.
“The patients that come into our hospital deserve to have the same kind of care they would get if they were going to downtown Methodist or MD Anderson,” Canales said. “Methodist, Baylor, St. Lukes has all of the big names, big doctors and the big city lights as I jokingly refer to it, but we still have patients in our hospital that deserve care and need care and so I think we serve an integral service in our community.”
“Nursing has something to offer for everybody if you have the heart to truly help people because generally when you’re a nurse, you’re not seeing people when they are at their best. They’re usually at their worst and you have to kind of rise above that and figure out how to help them, help their families, ease their pain, comfort them,” Canales added. “It’s a hard job mentally, emotionally, physically, but the rewards that I get from the patients and the families that I take care of far outweighs anything that I put into it, it’s a very rewarding career.”
