HMH auxiliary continues to give back despite hampered fundraising

For Kathy Hudson, volunteering at Huntsville Memorial Hospital was her happy place. However, it’s been nearly a year since the HMH Auxiliary volunteer liaison has been able to work at the hospital, with their smiling faces missed by all.
The HMH auxiliary volunteers had no choice but to leave the hospital in March following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with no date of return on the horizon, leaving behind the community they supported and the gift shop that funded their donations.
“They’re being very cautious with us, especially because we’re all in the age group that (is most susceptible),” HMH auxiliary member Nettie Thomas said. Thomas has volunteered with the auxiliary for 25 years, and has most recently worked in the surgery department checking-in patients.
“That’s what keeps you young, is going, and doing, and socializing … we don’t have that anymore,” Thomas added.
Up until the pandemic, the HMH auxiliary, mostly in their eighties or older, assisted patients and staff in various areas of the hospital and operated the hospital gift shop through which they raised funds from sales to be donated to hospital projects, annually. In years past, the volunteer group has been able to donate transporter chairs, landscaping and sprinkler systems around the hospital grounds, an ultrasound machine, decor and furniture in the lobby, as well as most of the equipment and furniture in the maternity ward. The funds also provide four-year scholarship funds to Walker County high school students planning on pursuing a college degree in health care in addition to grants for students working towards a degree in registered nursing.
Having to close the gift shop at the beginning of the pandemic, the candy, snacks and pecans left in the gift shop were donated to the front line hospital staff to enjoy while the organization relies on its reserved funds to fulfill their support of the hospital and future healthcare professionals.
The auxiliary had enough money saved to contribute $20,000 for the hospital to purchase necessary PPE and have been able to maintain scholarships for their five active recipients. Whether or not they will be able to take on new recipients at the end of this school year remains uncertain, as funds run thin and fundraising is at a stand-still.
In the meantime, the volunteers have continued to contribute from home, making hundreds of face masks for the nurses at the beginning of the pandemic. Others continued their work of making knit caps for new borns, dolls and pillow covers, Christmas stockings to take babies home in during the holidays, baby door bows and bringing baked goods to the nurses in the OR.
“To me, it was a service to the people of the hospital, that’s why we’re there, is to help the employees and to help the hospital,” said Pat Neskovik, gift shop volunteer and treasurer with the HMH auxiliary.
Volunteers fell into the 1A group at the hospital to be vaccinated, after those who work directly with patients. Once they get their second shot and the COVID-19 count in the community goes down, the volunteers may return to their duties at the hospital.
Hudson estimates that there are 35-40 active volunteers and all have so far confirmed their interest in returning to their volunteer duties at the hospital once it is safe to do so.
“We’ll go back and we’ll do all of our fundraising and maybe we’ll work a little harder at it now, since we don’t have any money,” Neskovik said.
The Huntsville Memorial Hospital Auxiliary will be looking for new volunteers once they are able to re-enter the facilities. To apply, visit www.huntsvillememorial.com/Giving-at-HMH/Volunteer-Services.
